Man City beware: Barcelona recruitment team identify major concern over Erling Haaland transfer

Manchester City may want to take note as Barcelona have reportedly identified concerns about sealing a transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is undoubtedly one of the finest footballers on the planet at the moment, having established himself as a real wonderkid in recent years, with 154 goals in his club career already, at the age of just 21.

Haaland’s superb form has seen him linked strongly with Man City and Barcelona by El Nacional and others in recent times, but it seems there may be some cause for concern about paying over the odds for the player.

According to Sport, Barca’s recruitment team are worried about Haaland’s partying and general behaviour away from the pitch, while his injury record in recent times has also been noted.

City could do well to land an elite finisher like Haaland as a long-term replacement for the legendary Sergio Aguero, but they also need to make sure that whoever comes in takes care of themselves and has the right attitude.

Barcelona obviously feel this could be an issue, but it remains to be seen if City will take the same stance or decide it’s worth the gamble.