“I think it’s revenge time” – Salah responds to his Real Madrid tweet

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah says that it is “revenge time” for himself and his Liverpool teammates after losing to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final.

The Reds lost the final in Kyiv 3-1, after two catastrophic errors from then goalkeeper, Loris Karius. It was also a final that saw Salah go off injured after a clash with Real’s Sergio Ramos, which cut short his final after an incredible campaign.

When asked by BT Sport about who he wanted in the final after Tuesday night’s win over Villarreal, the Egyptian responded by saying Real Madrid; and when that was confirmed last night, the Liverpool forward put out a tweet, with the caption, “We have a score to settle.”

We have a score to settle. pic.twitter.com/MWxfhIIW78 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 4, 2022

Salah was asked about the tweet during an interview at the ceremony for the Football Writers Awards, in which the Liverpool man won the men’s player of the year award for this campaign. The Egyptian stated when asked if he sees the tie as a revenge mission:

“Yeah, we lost in the final [in 2018]; it was a sad day for all of us but, yeah, I think it’s revenge time.”

Salah on his tweet last night. pic.twitter.com/KgCzd3cBEJ — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 5, 2022

This upcoming match against Real Madrid seems to be a bit personal for the 29-year-old superstar and it is clear he wants revenge for what happened in 2018.

On May 28th, the Liverpool man and his teammates get the chance to put that right and win a seventh European Cup for the Merseyside club.