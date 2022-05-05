Image: Strange wooden statue of Erling Haaland is made near star’s hometown

Erling Haaland has become a superstar over the last few years, not only in Norway but around the world.

The 21-year-old is one of the game’s most sought-after players and is set to make a huge move this summer, with many of Europe’s biggest clubs lining up for the striker.

This fame has now seen the Borussia Dortmund man become immortalised, thanks to a wooden statue that has been created in Algard – a town close to the Jaeren district in southern Norway where the prolific frontman grew up.

Statues of famous players seem to be a bit of a trend in football, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah being two others who have strange sculptures linked to their names. Haaland now joins that list and unlike the others, his is made out of wood.

The new statue of Erling Haaland is… interesting pic.twitter.com/Eq1QQqs6x2 — Hdhehehsdhsh (@James2390421) May 5, 2022

Haaland will surely appreciate the gesture and as far as bad statues go, it is not the worst. The fact that it was made with a chainsaw is quite impressive and although a bit wacky, these types of gestures always provide football fans with a bit of fun.