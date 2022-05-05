Liverpool’s board have been long-time admirers of West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in an exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

It is not yet clear if the Reds will be moving for Bowen this summer, but he’s been in superb form for the Hammers and it seems he’s long been admired by the decision-makers at Anfield.

For now, however, Romano insists that Bowen is focusing on the end of the season for West Ham, while he’s also played down any speculation linking the 25-year-old with Manchester United, as they’re yet to finalise their plans with incoming new manager Erik ten Hag.

“Jarrod Bowen continues to impress, and has been a name under consideration on the Liverpool board for a long time now,” Romano revealed. “The club have been monitoring him for years, but for the time being there has not been a proposal to West Ham or the player’s agent.

“It’s also clear that Bowen himself is not currently thinking about a move because his focus is to the Europa League and the final part of the season.

“As I said, Liverpool like him a lot. Don’t rule out other clubs getting involved, but for now my understanding is that Man United are not in the race, despite some speculation elsewhere. The Red Devils are not in the final player selection process until Erik ten Hag makes final decisions.”

Bowen has an impressive record of 16 goals and nine assists in all competitions this season, and looks like he’d make a good fit for Liverpool’s style of play.

Still, Jurgen Klopp already has Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino to choose from up front, so there probably isn’t an urgent need for another attacking signing right now.