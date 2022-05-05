Journalist says West Ham could sign Aston Villa “crown jewel” on one condition

It is no secret – West Ham is in dire need of a striker.

Currently relying on Michail Antonio as his side’s main source of goals, manager David Moyes is expected to delve into the summer transfer market in search of a new hitman.

Although several names have been linked with a move to the London Stadium already, one player who has recently emerged as a potential target is Aston Villa’s, Ollie Watkins.

A move for Watkins seems unlikely, especially considering he only joined the Villians two years ago.

However, according to journalist Paul Jones, the Hammers could be successful in an audacious move if they were to ever qualify for the Champions League.

“Would Ollie Watkins leave Villa? It depends,” Jones said.

“If West Ham were to do something special and really get in the top four or get into the Champions League, that might turn his head. But he’s kind of Villa’s crown jewel, so it would be hard for them to let him go.”

Sadly, with the Hammers down in seventh place in the Premier League and just three games to go, just one more win for fourth-placed Arsenal would make it mathematically impossible for Moyes’ men to qualify for Europe’s most prestigious competition this season.

Therefore, it looks like any kind of move from Moyes for Watkins will have to wait.