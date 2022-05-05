Klopp has held personal talks with €100m Liverpool transfer target to explain his potential role at LFC

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly already held “meetings” to talk to Jude Bellingham about a potential transfer and how he’d fit in to his team.

The exciting young England international is one of Europe’s brightest talents at the moment, with Real Madrid also interested in him, though it seems Liverpool are ahead in the running at the moment, according to El Nacional, who state that Los Blancos will have to move fast in order not to miss out on the deal.

Bellingham, however, has already been approached by Klopp, who has assured him of a key place in his first XI at Anfield, and one can imagine that will have been pretty persuasive.

Klopp is perhaps the best manager in world football at the moment and has worked wonders with so many players since he took over at Liverpool, so a young talent like Bellingham could well be tempted to come in and be a part of that.

Jude Bellingham is being linked with Liverpool
LFC will soon need to think about revamping their midfield, with no replacement coming in since Georginio Wijnaldum left last summer.

Meanwhile, the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara aren’t getting any younger, and Bellingham has the qualities to be an ideal long-term replacement for them in an important area of Klopp’s squad.

A move for the 18-year-old may have to wait, however, with ESPN recently reporting that he’s a target for the Reds in 2023.

