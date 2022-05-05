Kylian Mbappe set to stay at PSG for another two years on massive salary as player’s mother responds

Last night was yet another memorable one in the great history of Real Madrid, as the La Liga giants came from behind against Manchester City to book their place in this season’s Champions League final.

That great history has an incredible association with some of the world’s biggest football stars and next season was the one where their most desired target was set to join the club to add to that history, in the form of Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos were supremely confident that the World Cup winner would be in white next season but that has now been dealt a blow thanks to the PSG’s efforts to keep the player.

Le Parisien are reporting that Mbappe is set to stay at PSG, with a contract renewal now within sight, with talks accelerating and an agreement in principle now in place.

According to the French outlet, Mbappé will earn €50million a year, as well as a signing-on bonus of €100m. The 23-year-old will sign a two-year contract with an option for an additional year, which would keep the superstar in Paris until 2024 at the very least.

Real Madrid could still make a move for the Frenchman next summer but will now have to pay a huge fee for one of the world’s best players, instead of securing him on a free, which would have been the case this summer.

Mbappe is a boyhood Real Madrid fan and there is no question that one day the 23-year-old will play in the famous white shirt. To the surprise of many, it won’t be next season, as the French superstar looks to guide PSG to their first Champions League over the next two years.

However, since Le Parisien’s report was published, Mbappe’s mother has responded to the news about her son’s future. According to Fabrizio Romano, sources close to Kylian Mbappé deny any agreement reached with PSG or Real Madrid and the 23-year-old is still thinking about his future with his family.

Mbappe’s mother stated via Romano’s Twitter: “There’s no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain or any other club. Discussions around Kylian’s future continue in great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, in the respect of all the parties”.

Official statement from Kylian Mbappé’s mother ? #Mbappé “There’s NO agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain or any other club. Discussions around Kylian's future continue in great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, in the respect of all the parties”. pic.twitter.com/Xh1J62Y23G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2022

This saga will continue to twist and turn until the superstar puts pen to paper at whatever club he decides.