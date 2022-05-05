Agent speaks out amid talk of Arsenal pursuing £60-70m forward transfer

Arsenal may have been dealt a blow to their plans of pursuing a transfer move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The Argentina international is an exciting talent who has caught the eye in Serie A in the last few years, and the Gunners have been linked with a possible £60-70million move for him this summer in a recent report from the Times.

Still, it seems Martinez’s agent has been keen to play down the transfer gossip surrounding his client at the moment, insisting he’s focused on Inter.

Speaking on Radio Colonia, Martinez’s representative Alejandro Camano insisted the 24-year-old is happy at the San Siro.

As translated by Goal, he said: “We are not depending on a transfer, he is at Inter, he is happy, the city is wonderful.

Lautaro Martinez celebrates a goal for Inter Milan

“Sometimes the press publishes things about a transfer but Lautaro is thinking about Inter, giving the people of Inter joy, becoming champions and working for the World Cup.”

Arsenal urgently need to make one or two signings up front this summer after recent developments in that department.

Firstly, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left in January, and now both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are about to become free agents.

Martinez seems ideal to give Mikel Arteta someone to build around in attack next season, but it remains to be seen if the player will be pushing for a move.

