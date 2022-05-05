Leeds targeting Bundesliga star should they avoid relegation

Leeds United are plotting a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Daichi Kamada this summer if they stay up, as manager Jesse Marsch is said to be an admirer of the Japanese attacking midfielder.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that Leeds will be sending scouts to watch the Frankfurt star in action during the second leg of their Europa League clash with West Ham, in which the German side are 2-1 up.

Kamada is an attacking midfielder, who also has the ability to play as a striker if needs be. The Japanese international has nine goals and three assists across 42 matches this season and would give Leeds more bodies in the top half of the pitch.

Leeds have been without their top scorer from last season, Patrick Bamford, for most of this campaign and have relied heavily on the output of star man Raphinha this campaign and Jack Harrison, more recently.

The Yorkshire side are currently stuck in a relegation battle with both Burnley and Everton, and with their run of fixtures between now and the end of the season being the hardest of the three, the Premer League side could easily go down after working so hard to come back up two years ago.

This would severely impact any transfer plans the club had for next season and would end any hope of securing Kamada.

The Japan international is under contract at Frankfurt until the summer of 2023 and therefore, Leeds would have a good chance of securing his signature, as the Bundesliga side will be looking to get a fee for the player. All they have to do now, is stay up.