Ex-Liverpool star thinks Man City might not be “in the right headspace” in title run-in after Real Madrid defeat

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City may no longer be in “the right headspace” for the upcoming title race run-in with rivals Liverpool after their Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side were just minutes away from going through to the Champions League final before a stunning comeback from Real Madrid forced extra time, with Karim Benzema then scoring the goal that knocked last season’s finalists out.

Could the manner of this defeat hand momentum to Liverpool in the final few matches of the league campaign? Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, ex-Red Michael Thomas suggested that Guardiola might now find he needs to get his players back into the right frame of mind.

Thomas thinks it’s going to be an extremely close-run thing and can see both teams winning all their remaining games, but he has some hope for his old club due to City’s slip-up last night.

“I see both clubs winning all their remaining fixtures,” Thomas said. “Liverpool have a tough game coming up against Spurs but I think they will be on a high after Tuesday and get the job done.

“Pep needs to get his players back in the right headspace after a disappointing Champions League exit if they are to go on and win the league.”

Thomas also spoke about the news of Jurgen Klopp signing a contract extension to carry on as Liverpool manager for a further two years.

More Stories / Latest News
Antonio Conte admits he could give “very, very, very big” list of transfer targets to Tottenham
“Talk after the game” – Former Liverpool star aims dig at Mohamed Salah comment
Real Madrid star “very lucky” not to be sent off against Manchester City, says ex-Premier League referee Mark Halsey

“He has done an amazing job to change the club culture on and off the pitch,” Thomas said. “Ultimately when it’s said and done he will be remembered for what he has won, so in this good time for the club he needs to be picking up more trophies. Of course, that’s easier said than done with the quality of teams also trying to do the same.

“Hopefully this year he can win a few trophies and carry it on until his time at the club comes to an end.”

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Michael Thomas Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.