Ex-Liverpool star thinks Man City might not be “in the right headspace” in title run-in after Real Madrid defeat

Manchester City may no longer be in “the right headspace” for the upcoming title race run-in with rivals Liverpool after their Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side were just minutes away from going through to the Champions League final before a stunning comeback from Real Madrid forced extra time, with Karim Benzema then scoring the goal that knocked last season’s finalists out.

Could the manner of this defeat hand momentum to Liverpool in the final few matches of the league campaign? Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, ex-Red Michael Thomas suggested that Guardiola might now find he needs to get his players back into the right frame of mind.

Thomas thinks it’s going to be an extremely close-run thing and can see both teams winning all their remaining games, but he has some hope for his old club due to City’s slip-up last night.

“I see both clubs winning all their remaining fixtures,” Thomas said. “Liverpool have a tough game coming up against Spurs but I think they will be on a high after Tuesday and get the job done.

“Pep needs to get his players back in the right headspace after a disappointing Champions League exit if they are to go on and win the league.”

Thomas also spoke about the news of Jurgen Klopp signing a contract extension to carry on as Liverpool manager for a further two years.

“He has done an amazing job to change the club culture on and off the pitch,” Thomas said. “Ultimately when it’s said and done he will be remembered for what he has won, so in this good time for the club he needs to be picking up more trophies. Of course, that’s easier said than done with the quality of teams also trying to do the same.

“Hopefully this year he can win a few trophies and carry it on until his time at the club comes to an end.”