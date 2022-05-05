“Talk after the game” – Former Liverpool star aims dig at Mohamed Salah comment

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has criticised Mohamed Salah for a tweet that seemed to suggest he was out to settle scores against Real Madrid.

The Reds beat Villarreal earlier this week to book their place in the final of the Champions League, and they’ll be joined by Real, who beat Manchester City in a thrilling tie at the Bernabeu last night.

This means Liverpool are up against Madrid in the final once again just four years after they met in 2018, with Los Blancos winning 3-1 to lift the trophy on that occasion.

Most notably, Salah had to go off early in that game after a strong challenge from Sergio Ramos, and it’s not too surprising that he now seems in the mood for revenge.

See below for this tweet from Salah, which came not long after Madrid’s win over City yesterday evening…

We have a score to settle. pic.twitter.com/MWxfhIIW78 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 4, 2022

Asked about the tweet, ex-Red Dietmar Hamann admitted he wasn’t a fan of it, urging the Egypt international to talk after the game.

“I saw the tweet and I’m not a big fan of it, I’ve got to say,” Hamann told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“What happened was unfortunate, I’m not sure it was Ramos’ intention to injure him. Obviously he pulled him down, it was unfortunate he had to come off.

“But as we know it took one or two goalkeeping mistakes [from Liverpool’s Loris Karius] to swing the game into Real Madrid’s favour.

“I always prefer when players keep quiet, they can talk after the game. But I understand where he’s coming from. He said before the game he would rather play Madrid, he’s got that now so let’s hope he has a cool head.”