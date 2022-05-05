Manchester United will sign a new central striker this summer, regardless of what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo.

New manager Erik ten Hag is likely to make a lot of changes to this struggling Man Utd squad once he becomes manager in the summer, and revamping the attack seems like a good place to start.

Ronaldo could yet remain at Old Trafford as he prepares to hold talks with Ten Hag and his agent Jorge Mendes, but Edinson Cavani is about to be out of contract, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have struggled for form.

This means the Red Devils are set to make a new striker a top priority ahead of the summer, though specific targets are yet to be decided.

“My understanding is also that Cristiano would have no problem accepting the arrival of another striker on the market – Man United will 100% sign a new central striker, but this is not linked to the future of Cristiano Ronaldo,” Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“There is an obvious need to replace Edinson Cavani, whose contract is about to expire, while there are also issues with players like Rashford and Martial, who aren’t providing enough goals for the club at the moment.”

When discussing if West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen could be an option to come in upfront, Romano added: “The Red Devils are not in the final player selection process until Erik ten Hag makes final decisions.”