Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin has opened up a potential feud with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

On top of that, the Frenchman has taken a dig at his own Newcastle team-mates when asked if he has any reason to envy Mane.

Speaking to So Foot, Saint-Maximin said he had no reason to be jealous of the Reds attacker because he could get numbers like his if he had better players around him.

“Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality, I have nothing to envy from Sadio Mane,” Saint-Maximin said.

“The day when I have a player capable of finishing the actions (assists), I will have seasons with 10-15 assists, and I will change opinions in the people’s heads.

“Doing things that make an impression, changing the rules, that’s the goal. Like what Michael Jordan managed to do. Jordan, he changed some people’s lives, he gave people work, and that’s the beauty of it.”

We’re not sure this is going to go down too well with Newcastle fans, with the player sounding a little arrogant about his ability.

Saint-Maximin has been a key performer for the Magpies but it seems harsh of him to be aiming subtle digs at his team-mates like this.