Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will seek assurances from Erik ten Hag over his role at the club this summer.

The England international has been unsettled at Old Trafford for some time and will only stay if Ten Hag can guarantee him regular playing time once he takes over as the new Man Utd manager.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the Italian transfer news reporter adding that Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest in the 24-year-old in recent times.

“Marcus Rashford has been considering his future since February, along with his agent. The player has not made a final decision and is waiting for a direct dialogue with Erik ten Hag before he can understand the next step,” Romano explained.

“Rashford’s priority is to remain at Man United only if he will have guarantees of game time, Marcus wants to be important for the club and hopes for the World Cup with England. Ten Hag will decide together with the player.

“So far there have been no negotiations with any other clubs, but only an interest of Paris Saint-Germain for the last year. In the summer of 2021 he was on the list as a potential replacement in case of Kylian Mbappe leaving for a transfer to Real Madrid.

“One key factor, however, is that his name was specifically requested by manager Mauricio Pochettino, who now has no guarantees of staying in Paris after a disappointing season. This is why the situation is still open.

“It should be remembered that Rashford is under contract with Man United until 2023, but there is the option of a clause to extend his contract until 2024.”

Rashford transfer away would be “disappointing”

Former Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick, however, recently told CaughtOffside that he would be surprised and disappointed if Rashford were allowed to leave.

“I’d be surprised to see Rashford go. It would be disappointing, he’s a Manchester boy, he came through the academy and is the sort of player you want to see there,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside last month.

“But if he doesn’t see the opportunities to play at United, he’s a talented player, I think he’d have suitors. He hasn’t been at the top of his game this season, it’s probably the first real dip he’s had, but all players have these dips in form and I’d be surprised if Rashford doesn’t come out of it again and earn his place back in the starting XI. It is concerning that he’s not playing well, and I’m sure he’ll be aware he can do better.”