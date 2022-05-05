Romelu Lukaku keen on move to European giants but president unsure

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly keen to move to Real Madrid but a potential transfer remains hugely complicated.

That’s according to a recent report from Defensa Central, who claim the Chelsea striker is keen to join Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite re-joining the Blues last summer in an eye-watering £102m deal, Lukaku has spent the most part of this season on Thomas Tuchel’s substitute bench.

Struggling for game-time, as well as form when called upon, the Belgian forward now looks destined to depart Stamford Bridge for the second time in his career.

Speaking prior to his move from Inter Milan, Lukaku’s agent admitted his star client has always had dreams of playing for Los Blancos.

“I knew this in 2017, he said there were two clubs that were his dream – Chelsea and Real Madrid,” Federico Pastorello told the Telegraph.

“Chelsea was even more because he had been sold much too early and not in a very nice way after the penalty in the Super Cup, so he felt there was something he had not achieved and he wanted to put it right.”

However, irrespective of the commanding striker’s desire to move to one of the biggest clubs in world football, Belgium’s record goalscoring may be forced to miss out.

President Florentino Perez is believed to be unsure about the prospect of signing the Chelsea number nine, even though it appears top target Erling Haaland will be heading to Manchester City in the summer.

Nevertheless, when it comes to transfers, they’re probably going to have to take a back seat for now. The Spanish champions have a huge Champions League final still to play so all focus for Los Blancos will be on facing Liverpool next month.