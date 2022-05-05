Talks with Erik ten Hag could be key to resolving Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future is still not resolved, with talks between himself and incoming manager Erik ten Hag likely to be key to a decision on next season.

The Portugal international joined Man Utd from Juventus last summer and has managed an impressive tally of 24 goals in all competitions this season despite playing in a struggling Red Devils side.

It isn’t too surprising that there’s been a great deal of speculation surrounding Ronaldo, but Fabrizio Romano insists nothing has been decided yet.

There are currently no signs of problems between Ronaldo and United, but talks with Ten Hag and his agent Jorge Mendes should clarify things.

“He (Ronaldo) is not in the process of deciding his future right now,” Romano wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside. “His contract is valid for another year and his hope is to stay at Manchester United, but only if Erik ten Hag is really sure he can believe in Cristiano as the key player for next season’s team.

“This will require a conversation between Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes before deciding on the future. So far, there are no signs of problems from those who are close to Ronaldo – but only the expectation of definitive clarity.”

MUFC fans will surely be hoping that Ronaldo does end up staying, with the 37-year-old already a legendary figure at Old Trafford and showing that he still has it in him to influence big games even at this late stage of his career.