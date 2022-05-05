Salah fires warning to Real Madrid ahead of Champions League final

Mohamed Salah has fired a warning to Real Madrid ahead of the Champions League final on May 28th in Paris after events when the pair last met at the stage in 2018.

Liverpool lost 3-1 to the La Liga giants in Kyiv in the 2018 final, after two blunders from goalkeeper Loris Karius and a Gareth Bale stunner, but it was also a game that saw Salah go off injured after a collision with Sergio Ramos.

The Egyptian was having an incredible first season on Merseyside and a Champions League winners medal would have topped that off, but it was ultimately denied in cruel fashion. This has lived with the Liverpool man ever since, as when asked about who he wanted in the final by BT Sport last night, the 29-year-old said Real Madrid.

"It's great to be in the final for the third time in five years." "I want to play Real Madrid, I have to be honest." "Hopefully we'll win it from them as well." Mo Salah has his heart set on mending Liverpool's 2018 #UCL heartbreak ? pic.twitter.com/2MhLfMgYjv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

Now that is confirmed that Real Madrid will play the Reds in the final, Salah has taken to social media to express his feeling about the tie, in which the Liverpool forward menacingly said “We have a score to settle.”

We have a score to settle. pic.twitter.com/MWxfhIIW78 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 4, 2022

Liverpool will face Los Blancos in Paris on May 28th, as the European giant’s clash to try and win either a 14th title for the La Liga side or a 7th for the Premier League club.

We know one thing for sure and that is that Mo Salah will be up for the clash.