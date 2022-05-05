Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs leading the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

The France international has shown himself to be an elite young talent in recent times, and it’s unsurprising to see a long list of the biggest teams in Europe tracking him.

According to RMC Sport, Tchouameni himself seems to have decided he will leave Monaco this summer, regardless of how their season ends, and he could be heading for the Premier League.

The report names Liverpool and Chelsea as being among his main suitors, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain could also be in the running.

Tchouameni certainly seems like he’d be a great fit at Anfield right now, with Jurgen Klopp arguably in need of some fresh blood in that department after failing to replace Georginio Wijnaldum last summer.

There’s also the fact that players like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara aren’t getting any younger, while Naby Keita hasn’t been particularly consistent in his time with the Reds.

Chelsea would do well to bring in Tchouameni as a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante, but one imagines their situation right now will be complicated by the fact that they’re still dealing with a possible club takeover.