Despite reaching this season’s Champions League semi-finals, one player who looks destined to move on in the summer is Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Having emerged as one of Europe’s most talented centre-backs, the Spain international is rumoured to have a lot of interest in his services.

Manchester United was heavily linked last summer but after agreeing to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, Torres remained with the Yellow Submarine.

Now, 12-months later, a new suitor has emerged; Antonio Conte’s Spurs.

After encountering problems with other targets, such as RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol and Lille’s Sven Botman, the Lilywhites are now understood to be focusing their attention on Torres.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the highly-rated centre-back, who has a release clause of around £55m, could be set for a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Speaking about how this summer’s transfer window could playout for the Londoners, super-agent Rob Segal, who recently wrote his exclusive CaughtOffside column, said: “What the club may have to do is put it all in the hands of Fabio Paratici and let him try and do some dealings both in and out and make sure it all gets reinvested back into the team.

“I suspect Spurs will be one of the busiest clubs this summer. Levy will know the club needs to be sensible though.”

Segal’s assessment sounds about right. Levy will know he needs to balance the books before he can spend heavily – especially on a player who is thought to be available for over £50m.

