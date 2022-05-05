Tottenham are reportedly set to join Arsenal and Manchester United in the running for the transfer of RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding season this term, contributing 31 goals and 14 assists in all competitions whilst playing a variety of attacking roles, including striker, number 10, and out wide.

Nkunku’s stunning form has now got him on the radar of several top clubs this summer, with Todo Fichajes claiming Antonio Conte has made him a top target for Spurs, while Arsenal, Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain could also be in the running for his signature.

The report claims, however, that the Frenchman won’t come cheap, with Leipzig likely to ask for around €70million for their star player.

Nkunku would undoubtedly be an ambitious signing for Tottenham, and would surely persuade Conte that they can live up to his ambitions.

Still, if Spurs don’t finish in the top four it’s hard to imagine Nkunku would opt for them over the other big names involved.

Arsenal currently look the favourites to qualify for the Champions League and look like an exciting project after great work at the Emirates Stadium by Mikel Arteta.

Nkunku would also surely have the team built around him at Arsenal, who urgently need a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

United, meanwhile, are not the force they once were, but could lure Nkunku in with the promise of working under new manager Erik ten Hag in what could be the start of an exciting new era at Old Trafford.