Video: Beautiful moment as both Roma and Leicester fans give Claudio Ranieri thunderous ovation

Leicester City FC
Roma and Leicester City are competing in the semi-final of the Europa Conference League at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome tonight and there was a special guest at the stadium, in the form of Claudio Ranieri. 

Ranieri managed both clubs over the course of his managerial career, spending time with Roma between 2009 and 2011, and again in 2019; whilst the Italian took charge of the Foxes between 2015 and 2017, where he famously led the Premier League side to the league title in 2016.

The 70-year-old appeared on the big screen in the stadium and that resulted in both sets of supporters standing to applaud their former manager, in what was a beautiful moment for one of football’s most beloved characters, which can be seen below.

 

 

 

 

