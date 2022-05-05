Video: Crazy scenes as Frankfurt fans invade pitch after beating West Ham

Tonight was a momentous one in the history of Eintracht Frankfurt, as the Bundesliga side reached the Europa League final for the first time since 1980 after beating West Hame 3-1 on aggregate.

It was an emotional evening for both sets of supporters and the occasion saw temper flare at times, after both Aaron Cresswell and more notably, David Moyes, were sent off for the Hammers on the night.

The final whistle sparked incredible scenes at the end of the match, as Frankfurt fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate with their heroes, which can be seen below.

Frankfurt fans couldn’t resist a pitch invasion on the full time whistle ? ? @CMoffiziell pic.twitter.com/tIUfC5GVN7 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) May 5, 2022

Luckily the situation was handled well by everyone involved in crowd control, as the Frankfurt fans now head to Sevilla for the final against Rangers.