Tempers were flaring in Frankfurt as West Ham were knocked out of the Europa League after losing 1-0 to Eintracht on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

The Hammers were down a man after Aaron Cresswell got himself sent off in the 19th minute and a goal down thanks to a Rafael Borre strike in the first half.

As West Ham tried to get themselves back in the game, tempers began to show themselves, in what was an emotional night for both clubs and their supporters.

Amongst it all, West Ham boss David Moyes kicked a ball at a ball boy, which resulted in the Scot being sent off.

FRA 1-0 WHU, Moyes red card, 10 mins to go.. ?? Pictures from BT Sport pic.twitter.com/MdIn5IUHVY — fanatix (@therealfanatix) May 5, 2022

Footage courtesy of BT Sport