(Video) Liverpool confirm 2022-23 home shirt

Liverpool has confirmed their new 2022-23 home shirt.

Next season will see the Reds once again wear their famous all-red home strip.

The kit has been designed and manufactured by leading sports brand Nike, cementing a partnership that was first formed in 2020.

The kit has been made with 100 per cent recycled polyester fabric. The club have also taken the time to pay tribute to the 97 fans who tragically lost their lives during the Hillsborough disaster – each shirt features a ’97’ emblem surrounded by Eternal Flames.