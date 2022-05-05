Video: Terrific header from Tammy Abraham gives Roma lead against Leicester

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Jose Mourinho’s Roma have taken the lead against Leicester City, which gives the Serie A side a 2-1 lead in their Europa Conference League tie. 

The goal came courtesy of Englishman Tammy Abraham, as the striker latched on to a fantastic corner from Lorenzo Pellegrini. The 24-year-old’s header was unstoppable and Kasper Schmeichel had no chance in the Foxes’ goal, which can be seen below.

Abraham is having a wonderful season in Italy and this could be one of his biggest goals for his new side.

 

More Stories Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.