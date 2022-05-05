Video: Terrific header from Tammy Abraham gives Roma lead against Leicester

Jose Mourinho’s Roma have taken the lead against Leicester City, which gives the Serie A side a 2-1 lead in their Europa Conference League tie.

The goal came courtesy of Englishman Tammy Abraham, as the striker latched on to a fantastic corner from Lorenzo Pellegrini. The 24-year-old’s header was unstoppable and Kasper Schmeichel had no chance in the Foxes’ goal, which can be seen below.

TAMMY ABRAHAM! WHAT A HEADER! ? A fantastic corner from Lorenzo Pellegrini is fiercely met by Roma's number nine ? Incredible start at the Olimpico! ?#UECL pic.twitter.com/HkXukUDGNe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 5, 2022

Abraham is having a wonderful season in Italy and this could be one of his biggest goals for his new side.