(Video) Thierry Henry thinks UCL final will decide Ballon d’Or winner: Benzema or Mane

After watching Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City capitulate during Wednesday night’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, Liverpool now knows that Los Blancos will be their opponents in next month’s prestigious final.

A remarkable comeback with just minutes left on the clock saw substitute Rodrygo score a decisive brace that sent the game to extra time.

A penalty kick, awarded in extra-time, saw star striker Karim Benzema score the tie’s winning goal, sending Real Madrid to their 17th final and Manchester City home.

Ahead of next month’s blockbuster showpiece in Paris, former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry believes the result could have major implications for the winner of this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Henry feels the two favourites to be crowned the world’s best player are Benzema and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.