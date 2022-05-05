(Video) West Ham dealt hammer blow as Cresswell sees red following calamitous defending

If West Ham’s task on Thursday evening wasn’t big enough, it certainly is now.

After trailing 2-1 on aggregate against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, David Moyes’ Hammers knew they would have to turn up and get a result during Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium.

However, despite starting the blockbuster away tie fairly well, full-back Aaron Cresswell has seen red for the second time in the competition following a poor challenge on one of his opponent’s attackers.

Although the referee initially gave a yellow card, a quick VAR review saw the decision overturned and the defender’s punishment upgraded.

