(Video) West Ham dealt hammer blow as Cresswell sees red following calamitous defending

If West Ham’s task on Thursday evening wasn’t big enough, it certainly is now.
After trailing 2-1 on aggregate against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, David Moyes’ Hammers knew they would have to turn up and get a result during Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium.
However, despite starting the blockbuster away tie fairly well, full-back Aaron Cresswell has seen red for the second time in the competition following a poor challenge on one of his opponent’s attackers.
Although the referee initially gave a yellow card, a quick VAR review saw the decision overturned and the defender’s punishment upgraded.
A terrible start for West Ham as they are reduced to 10 men…
After a VAR check, Aaron Cresswell's yellow card for bringing down Jens Petter Hauge was upgraded to a red ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/ZHaPo6zjHC
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 5, 2022