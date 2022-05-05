Jose Mourinho lines up surprise transfer raid on former club Manchester United

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on a surprise summer transfer window raid on his old club Manchester United.

The Portuguese tactician is doing a decent job at Roma, and will no doubt want to continue rebuilding his squad at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

It seems a new signing at right-back is one of Mourinho’s priorities, with a surprise move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka being considered, according to the Sun.

The 24-year-old has struggled in his time at Man Utd, and it’s not too surprising to see that clubs are showing an interest in a player who could well be made available in the near future.

It’s hard to see Wan-Bissaka remaining a key part of the United squad after his lack of improvement since joining from Crystal Palace in 2019.

According to the Sun, Palace are interested in re-signing the defender, while Atletico Madrid could also be in the running for his signature.

It may well be, however, that his defensive style of play would make him a good fit for the kind of football Mourinho plays.

United will surely want a more attacking option at right-back, but Wan-Bissaka’s qualities might be more appreciated in Mourinho’s tactical set-up.