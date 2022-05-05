World-class midfielder earning £215k-a-week offered to West Ham

James Rodriguez’s time at Everton did not exactly go to plan.

The Columbian ace put in some seriously impressive performances, but clearly not enjoying life in Merseyside, the former Real Madrid playmaker quickly followed Carlo Ancelotti out of Goodison Park.

Now plying his trade in Qatar and earning an eye-watering wage of around £215,000-per week, it is hard to imagine the ex-Galactico will ever return to England’s top flight.

However, according to recent reports, the South American attacker has recently been offered to David Moyes’ West Ham.

Whether or not the Hammers will take up the option to sign the 30-year-old remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, even if Rodriguez does want to try his hand at the Premier League again, he’ll almost certainly have to take a significant pay-cut.