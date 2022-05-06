Antonio Conte would block any deal possible for Paulo Dybala if he is to stay at Tottenham for next season.

Italian agent Massimo Brambati confirms the Argentine star could only join Spurs if the Italian leaves the club when season is concluded.

The 28-year-old will be a free agent this summer and Spurs are among teams interested in his services. But it looks highly unlikely not that Paratici will make a move for him.

“For the race to Dybala there is grand prix in which Inter currently runs alone,” Brambati told TMW Radio.

“Speaking of Tottenham, if Conte were to remain there, [then] would be no possibility for his transfer.

“The last two years weigh on the player’s evaluation, characterised by injuries and continuous stops. In these situations, the pitch is the only judge. Since the announcement of the non-renewal, I expected a surge in performance from the player, which instead did not happen.

“I don’t think he will be without a team, but at the moment no one is tearing his hair out to take Dybala, much less at the figures requested by the Argentine himself.”