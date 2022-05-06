BT pundit Chris Sutton believes Aaron Cresswell left his club down when he was sent off against Eintracht Frankfurt last night.

This is not the first time the 32-year-old has been shown red this campaign as he was sent off in the first leg as well against Lyon.

“I thought it was a red the first time I saw it.

“I think it’s poor defending from Cresswell.

“This ball travels a long way and he takes a risk trying to nip in front of Hauge, who’s used his body extremely well.

“If he’s not sure he’s going to win it then he shouldn’t risk it. He does and it’s a denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Red card against Lyon. ? Red card against Frankfurt. ? Things are not going to plan for Aaron Cresswell in the #UEL. ? pic.twitter.com/p9GCKkWE4L — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 5, 2022

“Hauge uses his body correctly and the referee was right to be sent to the monitor and overturn the yellow card.

“It’s an absolute nightmare scenario for David Moyes but it’s the correct decision.” said Sutton for BT’s Europa League Highlights.

West Ham now risk missing Europa League for next season as they find themselves 7th in the standings and only good enough for a Europa Conference League place.