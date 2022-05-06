Conte wants to sign someone similar to Chelsea midfielder this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are set for a midfield overhaul this summer with a mass exodus of players going out the door in North London and Spurs boss Antonio Conte wants a certain type of midfielder to replace them.

According to the London Evening Standard, Spurs are apparently putting no fewer than eight players on the market, and interestingly, three of those are midfielders – Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso.

Spurs are short in midfield as it is, as two of the players above are out on loan and the rest aren’t deemed good enough by Conte, so these players will need to be replaced.

The Italian has relied heavily on Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in the last few months, as well as Oliver Skipp but now wants a midfield in the mould of Chelsea’s Jorginho to join his squad, reports the London Evening Standard.

A good option would be PSG’s Gini Wijnaldum, who hasn’t settled in with the Paris club after joining the Ligue 1 side last summer. The former Liverpool man has found himself on the bench a lot and could be open to a move if the new PSG boss doesn’t have plans for the midfielder.

Like Jorginho, the Dutchman is a press-resistant and tactically adept player and is also solid in his defensive duties. The 31-year-old has a contract in Paris until 2024 and the fee shouldn’t be too large for the PSG man.