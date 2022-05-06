Daniel Levy is eyeing a possible return of Mauricio Pochettino if Antonio Conte decides to leave Tottenham this summer.

Insider Dean Jones speaking for GiveMeSport also mentioned Brighton boss Graham Potter as another name that could replace the Italian for next season.

“I think Pochettino is the go-to person for them, the next time they need a manager. We’ll have to wait and see if he’s actually available or not. But, Graham Potter’s on that list too, so I’d say they’re the two frontrunners at the moment, Poch and Potter, if Conte was to go.”

It is still unclear if Conte will stay long-term at Hotspur Way as many factors could play a role in his future, such as Champions League qualification and Harry Kane’s future.

Reports suggested that Kane’s future is connected with Antonio Conte decision but people inside the club believe both will commit their future to Tottenham.