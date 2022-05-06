Date set for Liverpool’s potential historic quadruple parade

The month of May could go down as the greatest in the history of Liverpool Football Club as the Reds hunt down a potential quadruple and become the first English side to ever achieve the feat.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League, will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final, have Chelsea to play in the FA Cup final and have already secured the Carabao Cup after beating the Blues back in February.

An achievement of this magnitude deserves a special celebration and according to the Liverpool City Council that will take place on the 29th of May, the day after the Champions League final.

#News: @MayorLpool has invited @LFC to hold a victory parade IF it wins the Premier League &/or the European Champions League, on Sunday, 29 May – from 4pm.#LiverpoolFC will pay the full costs of the event, which will be organised by @CultureLPool

The LCC have also given a reason for the date, as they say, that May 29th is the only date that everyone will be available, as the majority of Liverpool’s players will be travelling on international duty to represent their respective countries.

The route for the parade would start at Allerton Maze towards the Fiveways roundabout & Rocket flyover, then head towards Queens Drive and onto Mill Bank, West Derby Rd, Islington, Leeds Street and finally, the Strand Ending at Blundell St.

This would be a very special day for the Liverpool squad and their fans but there is still a lot of work to do, as there is also the possibility of the Reds just ending up with the Carabao Cup come that date.