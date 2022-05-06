€25million Barcelona target ready to leave Premier League for La Liga

Leeds United’s Raphinha has had his name linked to Barcelona for a long time now and that move now looks closer to coming to fruition.

In the next few days, there will be a meeting between Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany and Raphinha’s agent, to try and reach an agreement before negotiating a move with Leeds reports Todofichajes.

The Premier League side a currently in a relegation battle with Burnley and Everton, and have the toughest run-in out of the three, which doesn’t bode well for Jesse Marsch’s side.

Should the Peacocks get relegated this season, their star player Raphinha will only set interested clubs back €25million, which is easily affordable from a Barcelona standpoint, despite their financial struggles.

If Leeds stays up, that fee will increase and whether Barca remains interested will have to be seen, as the Brazilian has a contract with the Premier League side until 2024.

The 25-year-old is an incredible player, with amazing speed, dribbling and a wand of a left foot. The Brazilian international is Leeds’s top scorer this season and his side would be in big trouble without his contributions.

Raphinha would take Adama Traore’s place in the Barcelona side, who will be sent back to Wolves according to Football Insider, and would take Dembele’s starting spot should the Frenchman leave this summer.

The Catalan side will offer the Leeds man a contract for four seasons according to Todofichajes, in addition to a salary of €6million a year.