BT Sport pundit Joe Cole believes David Moyes could be highly coveted this summer after taking West Ham to Europa League semi-final.

Former Chelsea star says Moyes has done a remarkable job considering the short squad and small budget he faced at London Stadium.

“There’ll be suitors for David Moyes after what he has done at this club.

“40-odd years since West Ham have been at this stage of a European competition, not mentioning him having a small squad and being on a budget.

“He’s done very well.” – finished Cole for BT Sport.

West Ham has done well in Premier League too until latter stages of European competition when small squad took it’s toll and London team begun sliding down in the standings.

Stratford-based club now sit 7th in the table with six points behind Man UTD but with a game in hand as they still find themselves in race for Europa League place next season.