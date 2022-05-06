Man City expect to sign Haaland no matter what the future holds for Guardiola

Manchester City
This summer is reported to be a big one for Manchester City, as they look to put this season’s disappointments to bed by refreshing the squad and tieing down their legendary manager, Pep Guardiola. 

Man City were the victims of another Real Madrid comeback on Wednesday night, which saw Guardiola’s sides’ hunt for a first Champions League title go on.

There have been questions over the squad’s depth this season and the Telegraph has reported that this will be addressed in the upcoming window, as well as the manager’s future.

City are hopeful that Guardiola will extend his contract with the club beyond his 2023 expiration date and the Manchester club will likely look to extend the Spaniard’s deal to something similar to Jurgen Klopp’s new contract at Liverpool, which sees the German stay on Merseyside until 2026.

Manchester City want to sign Guardiola to a new deal 

Apart from this, the club’s biggest piece of business this season will no doubt be the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, who will cost the Premier League side the £63million that is in the striker’s release clause reports the Telegraph.

The same outlet states that City expects to sign the Norwegian striker this summer no matter what happens to Guardiola and whether the player wants that will have to be seen.

Haaland will be a huge coup for the Citizens this summer, as the 21-year-old was wanted by many clubs and could be set to become one of the all-time great strikers in the game.

Man City will also look to recruit a new midfielder this summer and will sort out the futures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and top scorer Riyad Mahrez, who are all out of contract next summer.

This could be a huge summer for the Manchester club, as they look to finally break that European Cup barrier and have a squad capable of challenging on all fronts, similar to Liverpool this season.

 

 

