Man City looking to scupper Man United plans as Citizens target Barcelona midfielder

Following their Champions League heartbreak, which saw them crash out of the prestigious competition at the semi-final stage, Manchester City is reportedly keen to make as many as three new signings.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims Pep Guardiola would like to add Barcelona’s Franke De Jong to his squad, as well as Erling Haaland, who is expected to join from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Although manager Xavi recently came out and urged the Dutch midfielder to stay at the Nou Camp, De Jong is seeing his name linked with more than one Manchester club.

“Frenkie is a very important player for me and for the club. He has to mark an era. I’m happy with him. If it were up to me he’ll continue for many years at Barca,” Xavi told reporters, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

MORE: Kylian Mbappe set to stay at PSG for another two years on massive salary as player’s mother responds

However, ahead of Erik ten Hag’s impending arrival at Old Trafford, De Jong could find himself subject to a transfer battle (AS).

Ten Hag has previous with De Jong with the pair working together at Ajax prior to the midfielder’s blockbuster £77.4m move to Barcelona.

It is widely accepted that should an offer come in that is close to, or even tops, what the Catalan giants paid for De Jong three years ago, Barcelona will give the green light and that could place City as favourites to land him.

United are unlikely to have the same kind of budget available as their neighbours and with the Red Devils set for a major clearout, their pursuit of De Jong could be pushed back, allowing Guardiola’s side to steal a march in the race for the former Ajax midfielder’s signature.