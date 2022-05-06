Bernardo Silva has said he will sit down with Manchester City at the end of the season to discuss his future, with the club keen to tie the Portugal midfielder to a new deal.

This is according to the Telegraph, as City look to refresh their squad ahead of next season after their disappointment in the Champions League, whilst also trying to keep hold of their best players.

Silva wanted to leave City last summer and one of the clubs who watched the situation was Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The report states that Silva would be delighted to play in La Liga and that the Man City star saw Barcelona as a good next move, whilst stating that the Portuguese midfielder is still thinking of changing scene and leaving England.

Barca boss, Xavi, wants another interior midfielder to accompany Pedri because the coach understands how important it is to his system and Bernardo Silva is said to be one of the preferred options.

Frenkie De Jong has been playing in that role this season but hasn’t been playing up to his usual standards this campaign and that has cast some doubt over his future.

Barcelona knows that a deal for Silva will be tricky, but Mundo Deportivo seems to suggest that the Dutchman could be used in a potential deal, as Pep Guardiola is said to be a big admirer of the 24-year-old.

Silva’s contract expires in 2025, which means City are in no rush to sell the 27-year-old. The Portuguese international is an integral part of Guardiola’s side and has been one of Man City’s best players this season.

This would be a complicated deal for Barcelona to complete, as mentioned before, but if the player wants to leave, the Manchester club’s hand might be forced.