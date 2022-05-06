Manchester United are set for a busy summer transfer window.

The Red Devils, who will welcome new manager Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, are preparing to bid farewell to multiple players, including Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard – both of whom are facing free agency after failing to agree to new contracts.

It won’t just be outgoings happening at Old Trafford this summer though. The 20-times league winners are likely to bring in several fresh faces, with the striking position set to be high up on the club’s agenda.

Speaking earlier this year about the side’s need for a younger forward, interim boss Ralf Rangnick, as quoted by ESPN, said: “This is obvious. Edison’s contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

Now, according to a recent report from ESPN’s Julien Laurens, one player who fits the bill perfectly is Stade Reims forward Hugo Ekitike.

Man United and Arsenal facing even more competition for Ekitike?

Ekitike, 19, has enjoyed a hugely successful breakthrough and despite his young age, is already proving to be one of Ligue 1’s biggest talents.

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first-team last year, Ekitike has gone on to score 10 goals and provide a further three assists in just 25 matches, across all competitions.

Aside from the Red Devils, the teenager’s impressive numbers are understood to see him wanted by multiple top European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

With top strikers limited and so many clubs in need of one, the race for the 19-year-old is likely to intensify as the summer window progresses. However, despite the exciting speculation, it is unknown at this stage whether or not the striker, who still has two years left on his deal, feels the time is right to take on a much bigger challenge.