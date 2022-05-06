(Photo) Mikel Arteta extends Arsenal contract until 2025

Arsenal has extended Mikel Arteta’s managerial contract until 2025.

The decision comes following what has been a largely impressive season.

Despite starting slowly and finding themselves way down in the Premier League table, Arteta and his Gunners side turned their fortunes around and now find themselves clear favourites to qualify for the Champions League next season.

With Arteta having a clear philosophy when it comes to his side’s playing style, as well as the type of signings the Londoners should be making, extending his stay in the country’s capital will provide more stability to a club that finally appears to be on the up.