Premier League manager favourite for Spurs job should Conte leave for PSG this summer

The future of Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been up in the air for a while now after a series of outbursts during his short time at the club and if Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, some seem to think the Italian might leave the North London club.

The Spurs boss has been linked to the Paris Saint-Germain job in recent weeks, as former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to be sacked by the Ligue 1 side after an underwhelming season.

Conte branded the speculation as “fake news” recently, according to the BBC, but whether that is bluff or not remains to be seen.

Conte is a man who likes to be backed in the transfer market, therefore the Paris club and the Italian would be a perfect match. Should PSG convince the 52-year-old to join, Spurs are said to favour another Premier league boss to take over.

According to the Telegraph, Graham Potter is emerging as Tottenham’s top target to replace Conte at the end of the season. The North London club will have to pay over £10million to take him from Brighton and it would be Potter’s first time in the hot seat of a super club.

Potter would highly deserve this chance as the Englishman has done superb work at Brighton. The Seagulls are currently sitting in the top half of the Premier League and have become a really hard team to beat in English football.

The Telegraph, also states that Spurs fans’ favourite Pochettino cannot be discounted for the role and this would be the easier option for Daniel Levy to turn to as there wouldn’t be a fee involved.

All this is speculation, of course, as Conte could easily stay in North London. If the Italian does make the move to Paris, however, Spurs have two quality managers in the running to replace him.