Tottenham might have found a buyer for 26-year-old midfield star

Tottenham are looking to facilitate transfers this summer by offloading as many fringe players as possible and one of the names on the list is Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentine is currently on loan at Villarreal and has performed at a high level, especially in the Champions League, and the La Liga side are said to be interested in his signature permanently but don’t know if they can afford the midfielder long term, reports Todofichajes.

That has now opened a door for another La Liga side in Sevilla to step in and the Rojiblancos have approached Spurs to ask about the situation of the 26-year-old. The midfielder’s performances in Spain this season have impressed the La Liga side and the player has now become an option for the upcoming window.

Lo Celso is said to want to continue in Spain as the 26-year-old understands that La Liga best suits his game and returning to Seville would be a great opportunity for him to develop as a player.

Spurs signed the Argentine back in 2019 but the midfielder never got going in North London. The Argentine played 55 times for the club in the league since his arrival and scored only one goal, along with three assists in that time.

Although Lo Celso is a talented player, it is best that Spurs move on, as this is a transfer that hasn’t worked out. There has not yet been a firm offer from Sevilla for the 26-year-old but Tottenham would value the Argentine at around €25million reports Todofichajes.