Tottenham set for mass exodus as eight players could be sold this summer

This summer is set to be a busy one for the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy as the North London club looks to progress under Antonio Conte.

The upcoming window will see the Premier League side sell plenty of players, whilst trying to bring in better quality replacements to establish themselves as a top four side. This quality will rely on Spurs achieving that goal this year, as Champions League football tends to help when it comes to recruiting top players.

According to the Daily Mirror via Deadline Day Live, Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for as many as eight players this summer.

These are said to be Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso, Davinson Sánchez, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Joe Rodon, Lucas Moura and Matt Doherty.

Apart from Matt Doherty, none of the above players have been able to establish themselves in Conte’s plans and it isn’t a shock that they will be used to facilitate other transfers.

Doherty is the only surprise, as the Irishman had established himself as a starter before getting seriously injured against Aston Villa in early April. The 30-year-old is very versatile and can play at either right-back or left-back so it might be possible that the Italian changes his mind on that one.

As mentioned earlier, this upcoming window is a big one for Spurs and it will be important for the future direction of the club.