Harry Winks’ future at Tottenham Hotspur has become uncertain as the 26-year-old isn’t a favourite of Antonio Conte and won’t be in the Italian’s plans for next season.

The Englishman has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, 22 of which have come under the Italian, across various starts and limited substitute minutes.

With that in mind, the London Evening Standard says Winks is likely to push for an exit from Tottenham in the summer and the North London club won’t stand in the midfielder’s way of a departure, as Winks goes out in search of regular playing time.

The midfielder is behind Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in the pecking order, and since Spurs are short in this area of the pitch, it can be expected that Conte will look to add more quality in the summer.

Not many clubs are in for the 26-year-old at present, but according to The Athletic, Leeds United were offered the opportunity to sign the Tottenham midfielder back in January on loan, so maybe that could be a destination for the Englishman.

Winks rose through the youth ranks to Spurs’ first team in 2016 and has gone on to make 201 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals with six assists.

This could be the midfielder’s last few weeks at the North London club, as Spurs look to move forward under their current world-class coach in Conte.