(Video) Ex-Liverpool forward says Erik Ten Hag should transfer list every Man United player

Manchester United are preparing for what looks to be one of their most important summer transfer windows in recent history.

Set to welcome new manager Erik Ten Hag in time for next season, this summer could see the Red Devils transform their playing squad.

Multiple departures are expected, including midfield quartet Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

However, one person who feels those high-profile exits may not be enough is former Liverpool striker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore.

Speaking recently about how Ten Hag should kick start United’s rebuild, Collymore said: “What is Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United going to look like? – Ajax. 4-3-3, high tempo, keep the ball, gravitating more towards what a Manchester City are.

“You tell me how many players, realistically, could fit that kind of system, mentality, high-pressing, high concentration? – Not many.

“So rather than say ‘who would you let go?’ I think it would be really simple. […] Everybody is for sale!

“Then let people come in and make bids for their players and he then ring-fences the four or five players he wants to keep to build around and Man United hopefully start to recoup cash for those players, such as Rashford, Martial, Pogba, that are surplus to requirements.”