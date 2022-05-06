Wolves dressing room unsettled over major tactical tweak being pushed by Bruno Lage

As long as Wolves have been back in the Premier League the 3-4-3 system has been their way of approaching England’s top division and it has brought the club great success.

Current boss Bruno Lage inherited the system from his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo, who brought the side back to the Premier League back in 2017/18 using this formation but now the Portuguese man wants to change it.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that Wolves stars are protesting against Bruno Lage’s plans to implement a new system, in which the longstanding three-man defence will be replaced with an orthodox back four.

The players are said to be “pushing back” against the manager’s plans in what is developing into a battle of wills behind the scenes.

Lage joined Wolves last summer and has had a good season overall at the club. The Portuguese man’s side have been pushing for the European spots for most of the season but have now hit a bad patch of form, having lost seven of their last 10 Premier League matches.

This has clearly made the Wolves boss think about how to stop the rot, as the Europa Conference league spot is still up for grabs, with Wolves just three points behind West Ham, with a game in hand.

Lage could now opt for a 4-3-3 instead and try and be more of an attacking side, as Wolves are the fourth-lowest scorers in the league. This might have already been pitched to the players, who seem to want to stick to what they know according to the Football Insider report.