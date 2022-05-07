Arsenal and Manchester United receive boost in pursuit of £70m star

Arsenal and Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Neves has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Arsenal this summer, according to Sky Sports. The report also states that Barcelona are keen to sign the midfielder, but that now seems unlikely.

This is because Neves wants to stay in the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail, who also say that he would prefer a side playing European football.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are set to finish in European places, but the former are more likely to qualify for Champions League. This could tempt Neves towards the North London club, but the price tag might make it difficult to secure his signature.

The report says that Wolves will demand around £70m for their midfielder this summer. Bruno Lage had previously said Neves is worth more than £100m, but the Daily Mail believe Wolves would accept less than that for the Portuguese star.

Manchester United or Arsenal?

Although Manchester United have recently appointed a new manager, a move to Erik ten Hag’s side could prove risky. The Dutch manager is untested in the Premier League, and with a complete squad overhaul planned in the summer, it may take a while for the new players to settle in.

A move to Arsenal might be the right move for Neves, not only because of the potential of Champions League football, but Mikel Arteta has them on an upward trajectory in the last few months, and the squad is still extremely young and full of potential.