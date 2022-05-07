Arsenal are keeping tabs on Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

Sterling is currently out of contract in 2023, so Manchester City will have to sell him this season or risk losing him on a free transfer. The English winger may still sign a new deal at the club, but it appears they are yet to find an agreement.

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Sterling and could take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding his contract. AC Milan are also reportedly interested, but linking up with Mikel Arteta again could excite the 27-year-old.

Sterling worked under Arteta when the Spaniard was Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager before he moved to Arsenal. Arteta knows what Sterling is capable of, and sees a place for him in Arsenal’s side.

Where can Sterling fit in at Arsenal?

The England international has scored ten or more league goals in his past five seasons now, and Arteta could do with adding some goals to his forward line. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have been scoring regularly this season, but starting striker Alexandre Lacazette has only struck four times in the league.

Sterling has operated in a centre forward role for Manchester City at times, so this could be where Arteta plans on playing him, especially with Lacazette out of contract this summer.