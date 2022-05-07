Arsenal step up interest in 19-year-old Liverpool and Newcastle target

Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey has been making a name for himself this year in Serie A and it has grabbed the attention of many of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Scottish man is having a tremendous season and now Arsenal are said to be one of a number of clubs after the Scottish man, reports Todofichajes.

The Premier League side wants a backup for fellow Scotsman Kieran Tierney next season, as the performances of Nuno Tavares have not impressed Mikel Arteta since the Scottish international’s season ended early through injury.

The 19-year-old has an attacking style and is very aggressive down the left flank, similar to another one of his countrymen, Andy Robertson.

The Bologna man is also wanted by Serie A sides Napoli, AC Milan, Juventus and Florentina; as well as Premier League clubs, such as Newcastle, Brentford, Liverpool and Aston Villa, who are said to be in the race to sign the defender according to the Daily Record.

Newcastle are expected to add Matt Targett to their ranks permanently this summer and Hickey could be a good understudy for the Englishman at the Magpies or even push for a starting spot.

As for Liverpool, the Reds already have two left-backs in Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, so their interest is quite surprising.

Many of the clubs above already have good options in the left-back position and it begs the question, does Hickey want to be an understudy when the 19-year-old is getting regular football with Bologna?

According to Todofichajes, Arsenal are a side that are very interested in the youngster and wants to speed up the operation. The Gunners are willing to offer Bologna €20million in the hope of getting the deal done before their competitors.